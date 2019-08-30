WC Human Settlements MEC taken to task over housing waiting list
Community representatives voiced their dissatisfaction with numerous housing issues and became even more frustrated when not everyone got a chance to pose questions to Simmers at the backyarders summit.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town backyarders have told Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers to go back to the drawing board to tackle housing problems.
Simmers attended a backyarders summit facilitated by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Thursday.
The HRC also invited the City of Cape Town and the national human settlements department, but no representatives attended.
#BackyardersSummit Amina James from Tafelsig in Mitchells Plains raises the issue of overcrowdig due to backyard dwellings. Asks when will land be made available for houses.SF pic.twitter.com/CM8uenRtnp— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2019
#BackyardersSummit Representatives are not happy by news that WC Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers has to leave the summit shortly. They believe their calls are falling on deaf ears.SF pic.twitter.com/YmuaNdBGyJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2019
Many didn't have high hopes that this engagement would result in their demands for housing being met.
"Mr Simmers we have got a history of engaging your department leading to empty promises," one man vented.
A woman said: "I'm sick and tired of this government. Help our people with houses and land."
"I'd like to know why Delft backyard dwellers don't have first privilege to move into our house built in our area?" another represenative asked.
#BackyardersSummit The group is not impressed that the Human Settlements MEC in the WC has to leave soon. SF pic.twitter.com/OGmF0F9bo0— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2019
#BackyardersSummit This meeting is becoming more chaotic. Residents are not happy with what they are hearing from the MEC. SF pic.twitter.com/NwIMihAlSr— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2019
#BackyardersSummit WC Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers has to leave but community activists have more questions regarding housing and land. SF pic.twitter.com/hCJDgiSmoL— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2019
Meanwhile, Simmers who has only been in office as MEC for Human Settlements for more than three months now has highlighted his department's plans for housing for the province.
One major point he has raised were plans to update their details about how many people are on the waiting list.
"We are busy with a plan. During the month of October and November, we are going to roll out a benficiary verification registration drive with an emphasis on finding out how many backyarders there are on the benficiary waiting list because you can only be a beneficiary of the state if you are on the waiting list."
