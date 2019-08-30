Thandi Ndlovu remembered as 'woman of prodigious stature and character'

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of mourners on Friday morning gathered at the House of Treasures Ministries in southern Joburg to bid farewell to businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu.

Ndlovu, who was given a special provincial funeral, died in a car crash in Rustenburg last weekend. National flags were flown at half-mast in Gauteng until Friday evening in her honour.

Ndlovu was part of the African National Congress and its military wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe, from an early age.

In 1997, she established Motheo Construction, one of South Africa’s first black female-owned construction companies and a leading provider of social housing in the country.

Chief executive officer of the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors, Webster Mfebe, paid tribute to Ndlovu.

“Dr T was many things to many people,” he said. “She was a woman of prodigious stature and character. She was a beautiful, snazzy dresser [and] tall and towering, and almost intimidating, although soft-spoken and respectful.”

