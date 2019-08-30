Thandi Ndlovu remembered as 'woman of prodigious stature and character'
Ndlovu, who was being accorded a special provincial funeral, died in a car crash in Rustenburg last weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of mourners on Friday morning gathered at the House of Treasures Ministries in southern Joburg to bid farewell to businesswoman Dr Thandi Ndlovu.
Ndlovu, who was given a special provincial funeral, died in a car crash in Rustenburg last weekend. National flags were flown at half-mast in Gauteng until Friday evening in her honour.
Ndlovu was part of the African National Congress and its military wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe, from an early age.
In 1997, she established Motheo Construction, one of South Africa’s first black female-owned construction companies and a leading provider of social housing in the country.
Chief executive officer of the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors, Webster Mfebe, paid tribute to Ndlovu.
“Dr T was many things to many people,” he said. “She was a woman of prodigious stature and character. She was a beautiful, snazzy dresser [and] tall and towering, and almost intimidating, although soft-spoken and respectful.”
WATCH: Special official funeral for Thandi Ndlovu
Popular in Local
-
Out with a bang: CT's noon gunner to fire final round
-
Court orders Brian Shivambu to pay R1.8m to VBS liquidators
-
INTERACTIVE: Government or God: South Africa's Water Crisis
-
Bok winger Dyantyi charged with doping
-
Relatives disappointed with sentence handed to Hilary van Rooyen's killer
-
Mkhwebane has ‘broader strategy’ in Gordhan interdict matter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.