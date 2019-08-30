Sylvia Tladi appointed acting SABC COO

The broadcaster said Tladi was best suited for the job, whilst the organisation finalised the process of appointing a permanent COO.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has appointed Sylvia Tladi as acting chief operations officer (COO).

The broadcaster said Tladi was best suited for the job, whilst the organisation finalised the process of appointing a permanent COO.

Craig van Rooyen stepped down earlier in August from the acting position due to personal reasons.