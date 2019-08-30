Isuru Udana replaces David Willey as Paarl Rocks marquee player

David Willey has been ruled out of the second edition of the Mzansi Super League through workload management.

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa on Friday named Sri Lankan all-rounder Isuru Udana as the replacement international marquee player for England’s David Willey in the Paarl Rocks squad.

Willey has been ruled out of the second edition of the Mzansi Super League through workload management.

“We are very excited to get a player of Isuru’s calibre who was Sri Lanka’s star player during their T20 series against the Proteas earlier this year. He made more than twice the number of runs as any of his colleagues and had a strike rate of more than 170 percent. This is right up with the very best standards by any comparison. He has a career strike rate of 153 in the T20 International format and one of 96 in ODIs," said CSA Acting Director of Cricket Corrie van Zyl.

“He was a regular choice for Sri Lanka throughout the recent ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup which included his playing a crucial role in his country’s upset 20-run win over the eventual champions, England. One of his two wickets was that of England captain Eoin Morgan."

“He is currently in action for Sri Lanka in their T20 series against New Zealand and I am sure the Paarl Rocks players, management and fans will be keeping a close eye on his performances,” added van Zyl.

The MSL squads will be finalised next week.