SAIDS: Dyantyi could look for reduced sanction over doping charge

Springboks and Lions winger Aphiwe Dyantyi faces a four-year ban after he tested positive for steroids.

Dyantyi has now been formally charged with a doping offence.

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) had informed him that a banned substance was detected in a sample collected last month.

Dyantyi then chose to have his B-sample tested.

The institute's chief executive officer Khalid Galant: "The sample confirms the A-sample so he's now charged with a doping offence."

Galant said that Dyantyi could lodge a plea for a reduced sanction.

"He also has the option of contesting the charge and issuing a not guilty plea and then he has to provide evidence that he is not guilty of a doping charge. That will go in front of an independent tribunal panel and they will adjudicate the matter and they will decide whether he is guilty or not and if he is guilty they will decide on the appropriate sanction in line with the World Anti-doping code."

Dyantyi made his Springbok debut in June last year against England at Ellis Park and played his last Test against Wales in Cardiff on the end-of-year tour.