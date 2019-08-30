SACP: There would be no state capture if NPA did its job
The party picketed outside the NPA offices in Pretoria against what it said was inaction by the authorities despite evidence of corruption emerging at the state capture commission.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) said there would be no state capture in the country had crime intelligence agencies and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) been doing their work.
On Friday, SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said the demonstration was the first of a series of activities in coming weeks.
“We want to seek action. We don’t want to pick and choose. Every implicated person - where there is evidence of corruption - has to be held to account. No stone must be left unturned."
Several individuals including politicians have been accused of corruption during testimonies at the commission.
