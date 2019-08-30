-
Relatives disappointed with sentence handed to Hilary van Rooyen's killer
Reghard Groenewald, a friend of her son, was convicted of her murder earlier this year. He was on Thursday sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for murder and one year for stealing a cell phone.
CAPE TOWN - Relatives of a murdered Durbanville woman are disappointed at the sentence handed to her killer.
Hilary van Rooyen was found dead inside her home in May 2017.
Reghard Groenewald, a friend of her son, was convicted of her murder earlier this year. He was on Thursday sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for murder and one year for stealing a cell phone.
Holding up a large photograph of a smiling Hilary van Rooyen, her mother asks, "Wasn't she beautiful?"
Lilian Fielden said she was disappointed with the punishment given to Groenewald.
Van Rooyen's widower shook his head, visibly let down by the court's decision.
He and the couple's son had asked the court to impose the harshest possible sentence when they gave evidence during the trial.
Reghard Groenewald alleged that the woman had tried to seduce him and after he rejected her advances. An argument ensued.
He claimed the woman held onto him and threatened to tell everyone he had tried to rape and assault her. He then hit her over the head with a vase.
