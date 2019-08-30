Pair nabbed after Zakariyya Park doctor, helper murdered
It’s understood the suspects broke into the house on Thursday and murdered the homeowner and her domestic worker before fleeing the scene with the victim’s car and household appliances.
JOHANNESBURG - Two people have been arrested after a 39-year-old doctor was strangled to death and her domestic worker burnt beyond recognition in Zakariyya Park, south of Johannesburg.
It’s understood the suspects, aged 26 and 24, broke into the house on Thursday and murdered the homeowner and her domestic worker before fleeing the scene with the victim’s silver-grey Chevrolet Cruze and household appliances.
Police said the body of the doctor and her domestic worker were found by a neighbour after hearing a huge explosion emanating from their house.
Spokesperson Khalipha Mvula said the suspects were arrested in the Johannesburg CBD with the assistance of the JMPD after they were found in possession of the vehicle and stolen items.
“They [police] found the lifeless body of the owner of the house lying on the floor. They went into the outside building and noticed the body of the helper was lying there, also deceased.”
The suspects are expected to appear in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.
Mvula said they may face more charges.
