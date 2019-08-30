Out with a bang: CT's noon gunner to fire his final round

Chief Petty Officer Dudley Malgas has fired the gun from the Lions Battery on Signal Hill for 22 years and will now retire.

CAPE TOWN - If you're in earshot of the noon gun on Saturday, you'll be listening to the end of an era.

Cape Town's noon gunner will fire his final round before he officially retires after 22 years.

Chief Petty Officer Dudley Malgas has fired the canon on Signal Hill more than 6,500 times.

Whether you sitting in a restaurant, at your desk at work or taking a stroll in the city centre, you've probably heard Dudley Malgas doing his job.

For 22 years, 60-year-old Malgas has fired the gun from the Lions Battery on Signal Hill.

Over two decades, he's fielded some pretty weird questions like where in the city does the cannon ball land.

"My answer is always that we can't be like Kimberley to have a 'Groot Gat' that all the balls land in. But basically there's nothing coming out of the guns, it's just the gun powder that makes the big bang."

Malgas has many fond memories of his time as the city's most iconic gunner and some funny ones too.

"One two occasions, I saw a lady fall over. They weren't expecting the big bang."

Today will be the last time Malgas lights the fuse as he walks away from the gunpowder and towards a quieter life in retirement.