Adam Catzavelos’s SAHRC settlement has no impact on criminal case - NPA
Adam Catzavelos reached a settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission over his racist video while on holiday in Greece.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Thursday stressed that the settlement reached between Adam Catzavelos and the South African Human Rights Commission over his racist remarks had no impact on his criminal charge.
As part of the settlement, Catzavelos would pay R150,000 to the Seth Mazibuko Legacy Foundation and do community service. He also had to publicly apologise for his video, which he recorded while holidaying in Greece.
In the video, he remarked how happy he was about the absence of black people on the beach.
Catzavelos would be back in the Randburg Magistrates Court in October to face a crimen injuria charge.
“We wish to state that the criminal case has a different test compared to the Equality Court. These processes are two different processes and in the criminal matter, the State would have to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” said the NPA’s Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.
