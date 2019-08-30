Mokonyane: Watson's creator will deal with him
Nomvula Mokonyane told family and friends of Gavin Watson how the media has been insensitive in its reporting by focusing on the accusations against him even during a time of mourning.
ROODEPOORT - Former Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has told mourners at the memorial service for Bosasa boss Gavin Watson that the time will come for her to tell her truth.
Mokonyane joined friends, family and colleagues of Watson to remember him at the ceremony in Roodeport on Friday after he died in a car crash on Monday near the OR Tambo International Airport.
His name has been mentioned a number of times during testimony at the state capture commission with former ally Angelo Agrizzi implicating him in corrupt activities.
Agrizzi also accused Mokonyane of receiving money and gifts from Watson in return for favours.
WATCH: Mokonyane: My time will come I will tell you what Gavin has done
Dressed in black, Mokonyane told family and friends of Watson how the media has been insensitive in its reporting by focusing on the accusations against him even during a time of mourning.
“It’s about a former minister of water who was given chicken pieces and whiskey who is here. My time will come, I will tell what Gavin has done and not what Agrizzi is saying. But I will also tell you what Agrizzi has done.”
She said it's not anybody's place to judge Watson: “What he was doing together with Agrizzi, only his creator will deal with it. Who are we to judge? What we know is that every day Gavin used to say forgive us for our trespasses.”
Mokonyane said Watson was not a capitalist but a freedom fighter who, with his money, cared for the needs of others.
Popular in Local
-
INTERACTIVE: Government or God: South Africa's Water Crisis
-
Gavin Watson was a man of unshakable faith, says son
-
Court orders Brian Shivambu to pay R1.8m to VBS liquidators
-
Motsoaledi: Home Affairs annulled over 1,000 fraudulent marriages in 2018/2019
-
Thandi Ndlovu remembered as 'woman of prodigious stature and character'
-
Irregular expenditure doesn’t mean corruption - Mabuyane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.