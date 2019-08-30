Neo Solutions boss tells Zondo Inquiry accounting system was sabotaged

Vivien Natasen was implicated in money-laundering after accepting more than R9 million into his account from SA Express commercial manager Brian van Wyk. That money was stolen but Natasen insisted he had no knowledge of this fact.

PRETORIA - Neo Solutions director Vivien Natasen on Thursday said his inability to produce his company’s entire accounting records was because they themselves had been the victims of fraud and were in the process of reconstructing the books.

Natasen made the submission at the state capture commission of inquiry's public hearings in Parktown.

He provided the commission with accounting records on a piecemeal basis. Evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyr asked about the state of the company’s accounting system.

“In all fairness, it sounds as though the accounting system in your business is in complete shambles, it that correct?" she asked.

Natasen responded by saying: “We’ve technically been sabotaged. The information has been totally removed from the premises, obviously in an attempt to cover up the fraud. The reconstruction process is a long hard haul for us right now.”

Natasen said he had never attempted to mislead the commission and had provided all available evidence when it became available to him.