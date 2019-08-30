Mokgalapa: No golden handshake for Mosola
City of Tshwane’s chief audit executive Moeketsi Ntsimane has been appointed as the acting city manager as the metro prepares to finalise its settlement agreement with embattled manager Moeketsi Mosola on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - City of Tshwane’s chief audit executive Moeketsi Ntsimane has been appointed as the acting city manager as the metro prepares to finalise its settlement agreement with embattled manager Moeketsi Mosola on Friday.
Last month, Mosola agreed to step down after he was embroiled in irregularities of the contract with GladAfrica, which he oversaw.
“Dr Mosola was left with two-and-a-half years of his contract and the council decided to part ways with him and pay him out for the remainder of his contract, so there’s no golden handshake,” said Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
Tshwane’s chief operating officer James Murphy withdrew his name for consideration for the acting city manager position.
Meanwhile, an attempt by the African National Congress to table a motion of no confidence in the mayor was disapproved by council during Thursday night’s sitting.
Mokgalapa didn’t want to weigh in on allegations that his own party, the Democratic Alliance, had lost confidence in him.
“It’s sufficient to say that there are internal mechanisms that the party communicates with me if there are any issues of concern they would raise,” he said.
More in Politics
-
Mkhize: NHI is not the nationalisation of healthcare
-
Cosatu: ANC must formulate policy on using money during leadership campaigns
-
Mkhwebane has ‘broader strategy’ in Gordhan interdict matter
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Is Ramaphosa being too deliberative?
-
State capture witness fled SA fearing for her life, Zondo Inquiry told
-
Zandile Gumede unlikely to be reinstated as eThekwini mayor - analyst
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.