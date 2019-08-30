Mokgalapa: No golden handshake for Mosola

City of Tshwane’s chief audit executive Moeketsi Ntsimane has been appointed as the acting city manager as the metro prepares to finalise its settlement agreement with embattled manager Moeketsi Mosola on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Tshwane’s chief audit executive Moeketsi Ntsimane has been appointed as the acting city manager as the metro prepares to finalise its settlement agreement with embattled manager Moeketsi Mosola on Friday.

Last month, Mosola agreed to step down after he was embroiled in irregularities of the contract with GladAfrica, which he oversaw.

“Dr Mosola was left with two-and-a-half years of his contract and the council decided to part ways with him and pay him out for the remainder of his contract, so there’s no golden handshake,” said Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

Tshwane’s chief operating officer James Murphy withdrew his name for consideration for the acting city manager position.

Meanwhile, an attempt by the African National Congress to table a motion of no confidence in the mayor was disapproved by council during Thursday night’s sitting.

Mokgalapa didn’t want to weigh in on allegations that his own party, the Democratic Alliance, had lost confidence in him.

“It’s sufficient to say that there are internal mechanisms that the party communicates with me if there are any issues of concern they would raise,” he said.