Mogoeng: Competition Act is too technical and difficult to understand

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng delivered the keynote address at the 13th annual Competition Law Policy Conference.

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on Friday said the Competition Act was overly technical and difficult even for lawyers to understand.

Mogoeng delivered the keynote address at the 13th annual Competition Law Policy Conference. The conference was celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Competition Commission.

Mogoeng spoke about technicalities in law and justice that he said served the interest of others.

He said something radical needed to be done to simplify the Competition Act so that all South Africans can understand it.