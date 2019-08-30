View all in Latest
Go

Mkhwebane showered with prayers

Local chiefs, pastors, politicians and members of the public have gathered in support of Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane and called unto God.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has joined pastors in praying to God to protect her and the country's justice system.

Mkhwebane is attending a prayer meeting near her home town in KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga which she said was organised by non-profit organisation Democracy in Action on Friday.

The church gathering comes as Business Leadership South Africa joined calls for her to be removed from office following damning court findings that have questioned her understanding of the law.

The Democratic Alliance's request for an inquiry into her fitness to hold office has been delayed while Parliament's rules committee establishes a process that governs the Public Protector's removal.

Local chiefs, pastors, politicians and members of the public have gathered in support of Advocate Mkhwebane and called unto God.

“There are no untouchables, there are no people in this nation who are in alienation that cannot be investigated. It’s only here that people get punished for investigating people that are untouchable. But Father Almighty, we now declare that today lift a head of fire around her,” one prayer shouted.

That wasn’t all, they prayed some more.

“Let them judge the poor accordingly, the needy accordingly and the just accordingly in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.”

The Public Protector has previously said only God can remove her from office.

She was joined in prayer by the ANCWL’s President Bathabile Dlamini and ATM leaders Mzwanele Manyi and Vuyolethu Zungula.

