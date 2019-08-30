Mkhize: NHI is not the nationalisation of healthcare
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday addressed the National Assembly's health portfolio committee about the NHI Bill and allayed a number of concerns raised by Members of Parliament (MPs).
CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that the National Health Insurance (NHI) was not the nationalisation of healthcare.
Mkhize on Thursday addressed the National Assembly's health portfolio committee about the NHI Bill and allayed a number of concerns raised by Members of Parliament (MPs).
The bill will establish the NHI Fund as a legally defined organ of state which will oversee universal healthcare.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told MPs that the NHI was more like a social solidarity contract where all South Africans contributed resources for all to benefit.
He said that reports that the NHI was a form of nationalisation were unfounded and added it would not see the healthcare sector being taken over by government.
"If you give power to the national minister to render or procure services and then delegate it, that's not nationalistaion. Nationalisation is taking over ownership."
Mkhize said that MPs could not afford to dilly dally around the issue of NHI and should follow the lead of other African country's who had a similar health policy.
"We can't be the one country that's delayed so much - Zambia passed their bill last month, Ghana is moving on and I'm just saying that sometimes were getting so hesitant we're remaining behind some countries where we can show a lot of leadership and advancement."
More in Politics
-
Mokgalapa: No golden handshake for Mosola
-
Cosatu: ANC must formulate policy on using money during leadership campaigns
-
Mkhwebane has ‘broader strategy’ in Gordhan interdict matter
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Is Ramaphosa being too deliberative?
-
State capture witness fled SA fearing for her life, Zondo Inquiry told
-
Zandile Gumede unlikely to be reinstated as eThekwini mayor - analyst
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.