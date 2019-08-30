Mbalula to hand over bicycles to Vuwani learners
Transport Department spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said that the donation formed part of government's Shova Kalula bicycle project.
JOHANNESBURG - The days of walking to school for several kilometers in the dark are over for about 450 pupils from Limpopo.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will on Friday morning hand over bicycles to more than ten schools in Vuwani.
Minister @MbalulaFikile will today handover 452 bicycles to learners from 10 schools in Vuwani. The #ShovaKalula Bicycle Programme is one of the @DoTransport interventions to deal with scholar transport challenges in the country#FixingTransport@GovernmentZA @AyandaAllieP pic.twitter.com/RaxkmmXaYy— Department of Transport (@DoTransport) August 30, 2019
The town was thrust into the spotlight two years ago when over 30 schools were either torched or vandalised during demarcation protests.
Recently, two men attacked a group of girls on their way to school and sexually assaulted two of them.
"Shova Kalula mainly focuses on rural provinces like Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, with beneficiaries comprising learners who walk between three and five kilometres to and from school on a daily basis."
