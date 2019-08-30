Mbalula to hand over bicycles to Vuwani learners

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
Go

Mbalula to hand over bicycles to Vuwani learners

Transport Department spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said that the donation formed part of government's Shova Kalula bicycle project.

The bicycles to be handed over to learners in Vuwani as part of the Department of Transport's Shova Kalula Bicycle Programme. Picture: @DoTransport/Twitter
The bicycles to be handed over to learners in Vuwani as part of the Department of Transport's Shova Kalula Bicycle Programme. Picture: @DoTransport/Twitter
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The days of walking to school for several kilometers in the dark are over for about 450 pupils from Limpopo.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula will on Friday morning hand over bicycles to more than ten schools in Vuwani.

The town was thrust into the spotlight two years ago when over 30 schools were either torched or vandalised during demarcation protests.

Recently, two men attacked a group of girls on their way to school and sexually assaulted two of them.

Transport Department spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said that the donation formed part of government's Shova Kalula bicycle project.

"Shova Kalula mainly focuses on rural provinces like Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, with beneficiaries comprising learners who walk between three and five kilometres to and from school on a daily basis."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA