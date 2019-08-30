Mathunjwa: Cosatu trying to regain relevance with Marikana rally

Cosatu announced Thursday that it would visit the North West informal settlement with President Cyril Ramaphosa in October.

JOHANNESBURG - Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa said that trade union federation Cosatu was trying to regain its relevance by planning a workers rally in Marikana.

Mathunjwa has poured cold water on Cosatu’s plans.

The trade union federation announced yesterday at its post-central executive committee meeting that it would be taking Ramaphosa to the Marikana mine for the first time since the massacre happened in 2012.

Amcu won control of the platinum belt from the Cosatu-affiliated National Union of Mineworkers in 2011, just months ahead of the prolonged strike that ended in the deaths of 34 mineworkers at the hands of the police.

Ramaphosa was implicated in the decision to take action against the striking miners and later cleared of wrongdoing by the Farlam Commission.

The federation has also called for a fresh investigation of the payments made to affected families after complaints that some of the victims were not paid out.