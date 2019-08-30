Man wounded in suspected bomb explosion in CT was in state of shock: witness
Authorities found the seat inside the man's car shredded by an explosive device in Westlake on Friday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - An eyewitness said the man who was critically wounded in what appeared to be a car bomb explosion on the Cape Peninsula was in a state of shock.
Authorities found the seat inside the man's car shredded by an explosive device in Westlake on Friday afternoon.
The driver has been severely wounded and is in a serious condition in hospital.
The owner of Down South Towing Greg Muller said he was first on the scene within minutes of the incident and contacted paramedics.
He said the man was in shock and was pale in the face: “I was speaking to him, trying to keep him calm and asked if there was anyone we could contact for him. I asked him his age and stuff."
ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said firefighters assisted paramedics to remove the driver from the SUV.
“Paramedics assisted the man and discovered that he had sustained serious injuries in the lower half of his body and was in a critical condition.”
Traffic service's Richard Coleman said motorists stuck in traffic needed to be patient.
“We have officials who are assisting with traffic in those [affected] areas.”
It’s unclear what caused the explosion.
Popular in Local
-
Out with a bang: CT's noon gunner to fire his final round
-
Mkhwebane has ‘broader strategy’ in Gordhan interdict matter
-
INTERACTIVE: Government or God: South Africa's Water Crisis
-
Court orders Brian Shivambu to pay R1.8m to VBS liquidators
-
Car explosion in CT leaves man in critical condition
-
Mkhwebane showered with prayers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.