Man wounded in suspected bomb explosion in CT was in state of shock: witness

Authorities found the seat inside the man's car shredded by an explosive device in Westlake on Friday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - An eyewitness said the man who was critically wounded in what appeared to be a car bomb explosion on the Cape Peninsula was in a state of shock.

The driver has been severely wounded and is in a serious condition in hospital.

The owner of Down South Towing Greg Muller said he was first on the scene within minutes of the incident and contacted paramedics.

He said the man was in shock and was pale in the face: “I was speaking to him, trying to keep him calm and asked if there was anyone we could contact for him. I asked him his age and stuff."

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said firefighters assisted paramedics to remove the driver from the SUV.

“Paramedics assisted the man and discovered that he had sustained serious injuries in the lower half of his body and was in a critical condition.”

Traffic service's Richard Coleman said motorists stuck in traffic needed to be patient.

“We have officials who are assisting with traffic in those [affected] areas.”

It’s unclear what caused the explosion.