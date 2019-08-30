Kirsten excited about Phehlukwayo, Hales as Durban Heat marquee players
Andile Phehlukwayo represented the Cape Town Blitz during the first edition of the MSL last year and was one of the stand-outs in a World Cup campaign earlier this year.
CAPE TOWN - Durban Heat coach Gary Kirsten is happy that he will have Proteas' Andile Phehlukwayo and England’s Alex Hales in his team’s colours for this year’s competition.
“I have watched Andile play for the Proteas and what has struck me is that he is a big-game player. He has good skills and can contribute equally with both bat and ball which makes him an important part of the side. In T20 cricket you have to be able to cover all of your bases and he does that. With that said you need to cover them well and I think that when you have your match-ups against the opposition he will match up well.”
Hales has played 60 T20 Internationals and 70 One Day Internationals for England. He will bring with him a wealth of experience and much like Phehlukwayo, the 30-year-old Nottinghamshire batsman has a proven track record of winning games.
“Alex comes to us highly recommended by some of my contacts in the UK. We are really happy to have him on board at the Durban Heat and we know that he is another big-match player. He will be a crucial component of our squad for the competition and we look forward to having him with us.”
Along with these two marquee players, the Durban Heat have retained the services of South African T20 Cricketer of the Year David Miller and Proteas test star Keshav Maharaj for the tournament.
The draft for the Mzansi Super League will take place on 3 September in Kliptown, Soweto.
