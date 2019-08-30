Justin Bieber struggling with 'hard season'

Justin's post comes after he recently shared some tips for dealing with anxiety on his Instagram account, after his grandmother sent them to him.

LONDON - Justin Bieber is going through a hard season.

The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of himself singing on stage at his church, and explained he is currently going through a difficult time, but is thankful to his wife Hailey Bieber - whom he married in secret in September last year - for being supportive.

He captioned the video: "Sang at church last night. God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started. I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season..

"it says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds. Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible. But if we are grateful and worship god for what we do have in that season there is so much power in that... whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT LAST! Love you guys we in this together (sic)"

Bieber's post comes after he recently shared some tips for dealing with anxiety on his Instagram account, after his grandmother sent them to him.

The Love Yourself hitmaker wrote: "My gramma just shared this with me. Share of this helps u (sic)."

The message states: "Tips to Help With An Anxiety Attack. Look around you. Find five things you can see, four things you can touch, three things you can hear, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste.

"This is called grounding. It can help when you feel like you have lost all control of your surroundings. Please re-post, it could really help someone in need."

Bieber has been open about his mental health struggle in the past, and it was recently claimed he and 22-year-old Hailey - who was known as Hailey Baldwin before getting married - were postponing their official wedding ceremony whilst the Sorry singer worked on his health.

The couple are now planning to host a ceremony in front of family and friends next month, on the one-year anniversary of their legal marriage.