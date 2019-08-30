Irregular expenditure doesn’t mean corruption - Mabuyane

The Eastern Cape Government said the unaccounted R22 billion of wasteful, irregular, and fruitless expenditure in the 2016 and 2017 financial year doesn’t necessarily mean there’s corruption in the province.

Water shortages in the Western and Eastern Cape in the last 18 months have put the government under immense pressure to explain what went wrong and what is being done to fix this.

Irregular expenditure, lack of accountability, and failing infrastructure have been key themes for water shortages across the country.

“Sometimes irregular expenditure doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s corruption, it’s a question of accountability,” said Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

