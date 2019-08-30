Hundreds of supporters bid Boks farewell ahead of World Cup
The Boks will be competing for its third World Cup trophy when the tournament gets under way on 20 September.
KEMPTON PARK - Hundreds of supporters have gathered outside OR Tambo International Airport to see the Springboks off as they jet off to Japan for the Rugby World Cup on Friday.
South Africa will be one of the first teams to arrive in the land of the rising sun.
Sport and Recreation Minister Nathi Mthetwa has wished them well and assured the team that the whole country is behind them.
“All of us here and the whole country are behind the Bokke, we’re also saying we need them to win. Each time they win, they bring all of us together as South Africans.”
The national team is being touted as one of the favourites to lift the William Web Ellis trophy having already won the Rugby Championship.
South Africa is set to play the host nation in their final warm-up match before their opener against the All Blacks on 21 September.
Thanks for the amazing send off Joburg!— Springboks (@Springboks) August 30, 2019
Now off to Japan!! ✈️#StrongerTogether 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/5zgawx8fed
Amazing scenes at the fan farewell at OR Tambo International Airport.#StrongerTogether#Springboks pic.twitter.com/AKvBjuBkBh— Springboks (@Springboks) August 30, 2019
The #Springboks are #StrongerTogether because of our amazing, passionate and loyal supporters. pic.twitter.com/2IlP42Ht5p— Springboks (@Springboks) August 30, 2019
