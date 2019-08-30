View all in Latest
Hundreds of supporters bid Boks farewell ahead of World Cup

The Boks will be competing for its third World Cup trophy when the tournament gets under way on 20 September.

The Springboks at OR Tambo International Airport before they jet off to Japan for the Rugby World Cup. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
The Springboks at OR Tambo International Airport before they jet off to Japan for the Rugby World Cup. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

KEMPTON PARK - Hundreds of supporters have gathered outside OR Tambo International Airport to see the Springboks off as they jet off to Japan for the Rugby World Cup on Friday.

South Africa will be one of the first teams to arrive in the land of the rising sun.

The Boks will be competing for its third World Cup trophy when the tournament gets under way on 20 September.

Sport and Recreation Minister Nathi Mthetwa has wished them well and assured the team that the whole country is behind them.

“All of us here and the whole country are behind the Bokke, we’re also saying we need them to win. Each time they win, they bring all of us together as South Africans.”

The national team is being touted as one of the favourites to lift the William Web Ellis trophy having already won the Rugby Championship.

South Africa is set to play the host nation in their final warm-up match before their opener against the All Blacks on 21 September.

