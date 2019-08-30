Motsoaledi: Home Affairs annulled over 1,000 fraudulent marriages in 2018/2019

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi was speaking at Constitution Hill where the department held a marriage policy dialogue on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said his department has annulled over 1,000 fraudulent marriages this financial year alone.

Gender experts and human rights groups have gathered to find ways of strengthening South Africa's marriage legislation.

South Africa currently has three laws that govern its marriage legislation and Motsoaledi is working with various sectors of society to ensure a new policy is formulated, which does not only protect citizens but also doesn’t discriminate against various groups.

“So, this has resulted in some disparities in some instances even confusion as to which type of marriage can be legally recognised or not.”

Motsoaledi said of the over 2,000 fraudulent marriages reported to the department since April last year, only about 400 were found to be legitimate.

“We found that 1,150 were indeed fraudulent and we did annul them.”

Motsoaledi said government was working to finalise this new marriage policy, which would be taken to Parliament in 2021 after an extensive consultation process.

