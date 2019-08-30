Govt admits it may not be able to provide water for the country by 2030

Eyewitness News has investigated how government won’t be able to provide water for the country by 2030 if nothing is done to fix the crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - As water week draws to an end, the water crisis that South Africa is facing is evident with poor infrastructure, mismanagement of funds, lack of accountability and low rainfall patterns.

In the Eastern Cape, irregular expenditure of R13 billion wasn't accounted for in 2016 and 2017, making up almost half of the country's wasteful expenditure of the same year.

Gabisile Gumbi-Masilela of the province's cooperative governance department said they had to deal with low rainfall.

“Increasingly, we get hit either by drought or disasters related to climate change.”

Meanwhile, Dhesigen Naidoo of the Water Research Council said drought wasn't new to South Africa.

“South Africa’s water resources in 2019 is not too much different from what it has been for the last 10,000 or so years.”

At the same time, the Department of Water and Sanitation has conceded that it needed to take responsibility to fix the water crisis facing the country.

The department’s 2018 master plan said if nothing was done, there would not be enough water for all South African by the year 2030.

The crisis was demonstrated in Makhanda over the past 18 months, with day zero becoming a reality more than once and the town still facing water restrictions.

Seventy-six-year-old Nolisini Faxi said water from the taps often came out brown.

“Sometimes, when it comes out it comes out muddy and after that, it comes out so white.”

Meanwhile, the water department’s spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said government was responsible for correcting the situation.

“Some of those demands have been sitting on the shoulders of government and what is needed to be done.”

Faxi said she worried about the day she wouldn't have water.

