Google to pay up to $200 million to FTC on YouTube probe - Politico
The FTC voted 3-2 to approve the settlement and sent it over to the Justice Department as part of the review process, according to the report, citing a person familiar with the matter.
BENGALURU - Alphabet Inc’s Google will pay in the range of $150 million to $200 million (162.9 million pounds) to settle the Federal Trade Commission’s investigation into YouTube’s alleged violation of a certain children’s privacy law, Politico reported on Friday.
Details about other terms of the settlement were not immediately available, the report said.
Google was not immediately available for a Reuters request for comment.
