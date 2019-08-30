GED extends placement dates for grade 1 & 8 admissions

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
Go

GED extends placement dates for grade 1 & 8 admissions

The admissions were scheduled to start on Saturday but this has now been pushed to 18 September.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi briefing the media on school placement for the 2019 academic year. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi briefing the media on school placement for the 2019 academic year. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said it has extended the placement dates for grade 1 and 8 admissions for next year.

The admissions were scheduled to start on Saturday but this has now been pushed to 18 September.

The process will end on 31 October.

Provincial department spokesperson Steve Mabona said this gave schools and the department enough time to scrutinise waiting lists to ensure that no pupils were unfairly disadvantaged.

"Our officials are working tirelessly to make sure that the verification process is managed very well so that we know that when we start the process on the 18th [of September] we'll be ina better place."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA