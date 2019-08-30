GED extends placement dates for grade 1 & 8 admissions

The admissions were scheduled to start on Saturday but this has now been pushed to 18 September.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said it has extended the placement dates for grade 1 and 8 admissions for next year.

The admissions were scheduled to start on Saturday but this has now been pushed to 18 September.

The process will end on 31 October.

Provincial department spokesperson Steve Mabona said this gave schools and the department enough time to scrutinise waiting lists to ensure that no pupils were unfairly disadvantaged.

"Our officials are working tirelessly to make sure that the verification process is managed very well so that we know that when we start the process on the 18th [of September] we'll be ina better place."