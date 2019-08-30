View all in Latest
Gavin Watson was a man of unshakable faith, says son

Roth Watson was speaking at his father’s memorial service in Roodepoort west of Johannesburg on Friday morning.

Gavin Watson. Picture: Bosasa
Gavin Watson. Picture: Bosasa
9 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The son of former African Global Operations (formerly known as Bosasa) CEO Gavin Watson has remembered him as “a man with unshakable faith and love so deep and pure for the Lord”.

Roth Watson was speaking at his father’s memorial service in Roodepoort west of Johannesburg on Friday morning.

"As you can imagine, dad always had the knack of calling you at the wrong time. Potentially at the gym on a treadmill, maybe while shopping at Pick n Pay for groceries.

"But no matter what it was, we had to close with prayer with everything that we did. Sometimes it made some occasions a bit bizarre. Imagine praying out to God in the middle of a shopping mall or at the gym," he said.

Watson died in a car crash near OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.

He was accused by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture commission of bribing officials and benefitting illegally from tenders. It was alleged that he facilitated bribes to high ranking government officials in exchange for favours.

Former Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane, who is alleged to have benefitted from her association with Watson, was among those in attendance at his memorial.

