Gavin Watson's memorial service to be held in Roodepoort
Watson was killed in a car crash near OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The memorial service for former African Global Operations (formerly known as Bosasa) boss Gavin Watson is set to take place in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg on Friday.
He was accused by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the state capture commission of bribing officials and benefitting illegally from tenders.
It had been expected that Watson would give his side of the story to the commission as there were many questions that still needed to be answered.
The police opened a case of culpable homicide while his family hired an independent reconstruction expert to investigate the accident.
The memorial service is expected to be followed by his funeral, which will take place next Tuesday in Port Elizabeth.
