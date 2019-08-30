Gauteng mom to sue Health Dept after baby kidnapped at Baragwanath Hospital

Baby Mpumelelo was snatched from her heavily sedated mother in June by a woman who claimed to be her grandmother.

JOHANNESBURG - A Gauteng mother has told Eyewitness News she's going to sue the Gauteng Health Department after her newborn baby was kidnapped at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Bikokuhle Hlatshwayo said although the infant was found alive and unharmed, she suffered severe emotional trauma and was blaming the staff at the hospital for being negligent.

Memories of the day Hlatshwayo’s child was stolen from what she had expected to be a safe space were still vivid.

She recalled the shock and trauma that she went through when she woke up after undergoing a C-section at the hospital and realised her newborn baby was gone.

“The ward that I was in, which was ward 67, had no security guard at the door. I then went to the nurses to ask whether they saw a person leaving with my child,” Hlatshwayo said.

The 25-year-old mother plans to take legal action against the Gauteng Health Department for negligence.

“I’m considering suing Bara Hospital because they've been seriously negligent,” she said.

This could prove challenging for a department already facing a staggering R20 billion in legal claims.

EWN spoke to Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku who seemed to be taking a wait and see approach.

“I think we did very well in all the levels, even the police did extremely well, so she can go to the courts and we'll take it from there,” Masuku said.

The department had already paid over a billion rand in civil claims in the last financial year, the bulk of which was to families affected by the Life Esidimeni disaster.