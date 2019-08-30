Fabian McCarthy: Chiefs to challenge the league this season

On Tuesday, Chiefs came from behind to seal a well-fought 2-1 victory against Cape Town City at Newlands Stadium and maintain Absa Premiership unbeaten streak.

CAPE TOWN - Former Bafana Bafana centre back Fabian McCarthy believes Kaizer Chiefs will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

The 42-year-old earned 10 caps for Bafana Bafana senior team and represented South Africa at junior levels as well - including the team that played at the 2000 Olympic games.

McCarthy believes the Soweto Giants will challenge the league this season and said new recruits were starting to show up.

"There's a work in progress, I'm telling you, those that are counting Chiefs out its fine but we will see at the end of the season. Chiefs will challenge the league this season. The new signings, the guys that are coming in from other countries are fitting in - they are contributing. I think they just need support, that understanding and the spirit to take the team to the next level - obviously, we don't want to talk about last season but people will always go back to last season. Things are going to change soon, maybe in December. I believe in the coach, I believe in the players - it's just a question of the spirit."