Enough is enough: CPUT students take stand against gender-based violence

Nearly 100 youths took a stand against this social ill at the university's District Six campus with placards on Thursday afternoon.

Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students protest against gender-based violence on 29 August 2019. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students protest against gender-based violence on 29 August 2019. Picture: Lizell Persens/EWN
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - As Women's Month draws to a close, students from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) protested against gender-based violence.

Nearly 100 youths took a stand against this social ill at the university's District Six campus with placards on Thursday afternoon.

It has been reported that nearly 10% of all reported rape incidents occur at tertiary institutions, while a woman was killed by her partner every eight hours.

CPUT has stated that it cannot turn a blind eye, as women were disproportionately affected by gender-based violence.

One of the students, Asavela Zulu said that enough was enough: "I don't feel safe at all because you never know what is going to happen. You're even scared to go outside because you don't know what is going to happen. We need to stand together and stand firm and fight against gender-based violence. It doesn't only affect women, it also affects men."

The institution also wrapped 400 purple ribbons around trees across campuses to create awareness during Women’s Month.

