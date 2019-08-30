Dhoni absent, Hardik back in India's T20 squad for South Africa series
Dhoni sat out India’s ongoing tour of the West Indies as he was set to discharge his responsibilities as an honorary colonel in the army with patrol duties in conflict-torn Jammu and Kashmir.
BENGALURU - Indian wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was a notable omission in the Twenty20 squad announced on Thursday by the country’s cricket board (BCCI) for next month’s three-match series against South Africa.
Dhoni sat out India’s ongoing tour of the West Indies as he was set to discharge his responsibilities as an honorary colonel in the army with patrol duties in conflict-torn Jammu and Kashmir.
There had been speculation he might retire after struggling in the recently concluded World Cup in England where India were knocked out in the semi-finals.
Except for the inclusion of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who replaces fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the squad is unchanged from the team that won the T20 series 3-0 in the Caribbean.
India play South Africa in Dharamsala (15 September), Mohali (18 September) and Bengaluru (22 September).
India’s squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.
Popular in Sport
-
'Fastest woman' racing driver dies trying to break own record
-
Boks lock Etzebeth meets with SAHRC after 'complaint'
-
Who's saying what after the Champions League draw
-
Gauff books date with US Open champ Osaka, Nadal gets walkover
-
Van Dijk, Bronze take Uefa Player of the Year honours
-
Serena, Federer rally to win, Djokovic hurt at rainy US Open
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.