Dhoni absent, Hardik back in India's T20 squad for South Africa series

Dhoni sat out India’s ongoing tour of the West Indies as he was set to discharge his responsibilities as an honorary colonel in the army with patrol duties in conflict-torn Jammu and Kashmir.

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni is run out during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semifinal between New Zealand and India at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on 10 July 2019. Picture: AFP
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni is run out during the 2019 Cricket World Cup first semifinal between New Zealand and India at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on 10 July 2019. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

BENGALURU - Indian wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was a notable omission in the Twenty20 squad announced on Thursday by the country’s cricket board (BCCI) for next month’s three-match series against South Africa.

Dhoni sat out India’s ongoing tour of the West Indies as he was set to discharge his responsibilities as an honorary colonel in the army with patrol duties in conflict-torn Jammu and Kashmir.

There had been speculation he might retire after struggling in the recently concluded World Cup in England where India were knocked out in the semi-finals.

Except for the inclusion of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who replaces fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the squad is unchanged from the team that won the T20 series 3-0 in the Caribbean.

India play South Africa in Dharamsala (15 September), Mohali (18 September) and Bengaluru (22 September).

India’s squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

