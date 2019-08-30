DA to continue fight against NHI Bill
The DA's Siviwe Gwarube said the party was not entirely convinced the NHI Bill would pass constitutional muster and would still seek further legal opinion.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said that the National Health Insurance (NHI) "journey" was far from over and the party would continue to fight it.
The official opposition said it was still not convinced the NHI Bill is constitutional.
This followed Thursday’s parliamentary briefing by the chief state law advisor where an assurance was given that the draft law was constitutionally sound.
The DA's Siviwe Gwarube said the party was not entirely convinced the NHI Bill would pass constitutional muster and would still seek further legal opinion.
"We don't accept the legal opinion. Legal opinions are exactly that, opinions. The only binding calls on pieces of legislation and constitutionality are the courts."
The bill has outlined what role provinces would play under the NHI and how the national Health Department would take control and "delegate" responsibilities to its provincial counterparts as "management agents".
Gwarube said the party was concerned about the bill's impact on provinces.
"Provinces are the ones that are closest to people on the ground and if those powers are taken away, the quality of health is bound to suffer."
