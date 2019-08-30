Crackdown on rogue SSA networks nets 30 officials so far
Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa said that past and current members of the agency were implicated, as well as non-members, and that eight SSA members have so far been suspended, pending disciplinary action.
CAPE TOWN - A crackdown against State Security officials and others implicated in unauthorised operations is underway, Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa has revealed.
He told Parliament that about 30 people, including senior State Security Agency (SSA) officials, had so far been linked to rogue networks after investigations were launched in June 2018.
Kodwa said that past and current members of the agency were implicated, as well as non-members, and that eight SSA members have so far been suspended, pending disciplinary action.
Zizi Kodwa said that investigations into rogue networks within the State Security Agency had so far netted about 30 people.
They’re linked to unauthorised operations, including what went on in the Principal Agent Network (PAN), which is alleged to have funnelled away around a billion rand from state coffers.
"The networks have been occurring over a period of years, resulting in serious economic losses to the state through illegal financial flows, which severely affected the operational capability of the organisation (SSA) to discharge its constitutional and legislative mandate."
The PAN was reportedly shut down in 2011.
"An inquiry has been registered with SA Police Services, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) on both the PAN and the activities of the Chief Directorate: Special Operations."
Kodwa said he could not reveal whether former SSA Director-General Arthur Fraser was among those implicated.
