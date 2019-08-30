CPUT students pay tribute to 6 peers who died in separate incidents
Three students were killed in car accidents one was stabbed to death, a young woman was caught in the crossfire of a shooting near her home and a sixth person committed suicide.
CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of students gathered at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)'s District Six Campus in memory of six peers who died in separate incidents over the past two weeks.
A candlelight vigil was held on Thursday night.
Three students were killed in car accidents, one was stabbed to death, a young woman was caught in the crossfire of a shooting near her home and the sixth person took her own life.
District Six Campus SRC chairperson Tumiso Mfisa said it was important for students to hold a prayer service in order to come to terms with the tragedies and the trauma.
“It’s very traumatic and we are now calling on the counselling department to come in and play its role now because many students are traumatised especially when it comes to the resident students who happen to know the students.”
Dean of students Prem Coopoo said the loss of a single student left the institution poorer.
CPUT's Lauren Kansley added: “With a student body of almost 40,000, CPUT is always responsive to the needs of our students and there are alert of some of the pressures that they face whether it’s exam stress or health and wellness such as things like depression.”
