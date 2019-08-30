Court orders Brian Shivambu to pay R1.8m to VBS liquidators

The order forms part of a bid by Anoosh Rooplal - the liquidator of VBS Mutual Bank - who aims to recover R2.7 million that was part of a R4 million loan granted to Shivambu’s company, Sgameka Projects in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - Brian Shivambu, who received millions from the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank, has been ordered by the Johannesburg High Court to pay R1.8 million to the bank’s liquidators.

The order forms part of a bid by Anoosh Rooplal - the liquidator of VBS - who aims to recover R2.7 million that was part of a R4 million loan granted to Shivambu’s company, Sgameka Projects in 2017.

VBS Bank imploded after an investigation found that billions were stolen in what is known as South Africa’s largest bank heist.

Rooplal said Shivambu would have to cough up close to R1.8 million as part of the court order. He said the Economic Freedom Fighters’ deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s brother was in arrears for more than R2.7 million, and about R1 million of this had already been paid since the court case started.

“There is a slow stream of monies coming in as the direct result of our legal action… in my current proceedings include many applications for liquidation from various entities,” he said.

Shivambu was one of 53 individuals and companies listed in senior counsel Terry Motau’s The Great Bank Heist report, which showed how nearly R2 billion was looted from VBS Mutual Bank.

Rooplal said he would now prosecute those who defrauded the bank.

Attempts to get hold of Shivambu were unsuccessful.