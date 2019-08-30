Consequences of sea development at Langebaan Lagoon ‘ignored’

A community group called Save Langebaan warned about job losses in the tourism sector should fish farming activities on the Lagoon go ahead.

CAPE TOWN - Activists say government and fishing companies have failed to consider the consequences of a massive sea development at the Langebaan Lagoon.

The group is in the process of preparing court papers for an urgent judicial review.

It wants to go to court to challenge the commercial fishing venture.

It's sounded the alarm, saying fish farming activities would destroy the local marine environment.

Activist Jennifer Kamerman said jobs would be lost.

“If you were to - in any way - damage the reason for that tourism and hospitality industry, thousands and thousands of jobs will be lost.”

The group has made a call for donations from the public to fund its legal battle.