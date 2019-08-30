-
- Fri
- 16°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 10°C
Community activist warns CT pupils against abusing prescribed medicine
Lucinda Evans said children as young as 11-years-old were getting high, falling asleep in class and displaying aggressive behaviour.
CAPE TOWN - Lavender Hill and surrounding communities are taking a stand against pupils who are abusing prescription medicine.
Community activist Lucinda Evans said youngsters from Grassy Park, Steenberg and other areas have been consuming lean - also known as the purple drink - an addictive concoction where soft drinks are mixed with cough syrup or other medicines.
Evans said children as young as 11-years-old were getting high, falling asleep in class and displaying aggressive behaviour.
“I hear teachers speaking about the children’s aggressive behaviour to literally sleeping in the classroom. So, tomorrow’s meeting is really having a conversation with parents from the broader communities and we’ve opened it up, we have to acknowledge that we have a big problem in schools.”
A meeting will be held on Saturday at 10 am at the Lavender Hill High School Hall.
All members of the public are invited to attend.
