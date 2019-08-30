Car explosion in CT leaves man in critical condition
It's understood the man left his house in Stonehurst Estate and while driving towards Ou Kaapse Weg his vehicle exploded.
CAPE TOWN - A man is in a critical condition after what a police preliminary report said was a vehicle explosion along Steenberg Road in Westlake, Cape Town.
The incident occurred at around 12.30 on Friday.
It's understood the man left his house in Stonehurst Estate and while driving towards Ou Kaapse Weg his vehicle exploded.
The make and model have not yet been revealed.
Steenberg Road remains closed between Ou Kaapse Weg and Westlake Road, while traffic is heavily backed up in all directions.
The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “Officials are currently on the scene, combing the area for clues and to investigate the explosion. At this stage, we cannot confirm what caused this explosion.”
Various agencies are on the scene and provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa has also confirmed the explosion.
“Apparently it’s a vehicle bomb blast, the road is currently closed and the police are there.”
Popular in Local
-
INTERACTIVE: Government or God: South Africa's Water Crisis
-
Gavin Watson was a man of unshakable faith, says son
-
Court orders Brian Shivambu to pay R1.8m to VBS liquidators
-
Motsoaledi: Home Affairs annulled over 1,000 fraudulent marriages in 2018/2019
-
Thandi Ndlovu remembered as 'woman of prodigious stature and character'
-
Hundreds of supporters bid Boks farewell ahead of World Cup
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.