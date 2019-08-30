View all in Latest
Car explosion in CT leaves man in critical condition

It's understood the man left his house in Stonehurst Estate and while driving towards Ou Kaapse Weg his vehicle exploded.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
36 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A man is in a critical condition after what a police preliminary report said was a vehicle explosion along Steenberg Road in Westlake, Cape Town.

The incident occurred at around 12.30 on Friday.

It's understood the man left his house in Stonehurst Estate and while driving towards Ou Kaapse Weg his vehicle exploded.

The make and model have not yet been revealed.

Steenberg Road remains closed between Ou Kaapse Weg and Westlake Road, while traffic is heavily backed up in all directions.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “Officials are currently on the scene, combing the area for clues and to investigate the explosion. At this stage, we cannot confirm what caused this explosion.”

Various agencies are on the scene and provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa has also confirmed the explosion.

“Apparently it’s a vehicle bomb blast, the road is currently closed and the police are there.”

