Boks captain Kolisi thanks fans for wishes ahead of World Cup

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
Go

Boks captain Kolisi thanks fans for wishes ahead of World Cup

Kolisi is set to make history next month as the first black captain to lead the team at a world cup.

bokke20190830-0377jpg
bokke20190830-0377jpg
46 minutes ago

KEMPTON PARK - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has thanked South Africans for their support after hundreds gathered at OR Tambo International Airport to bid the team farewell as they departed for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Kolisi is set to make history next month as the first black captain to lead the team at a world cup.

The Springboks were given a rousing send-off on Friday as they prepared to take on the world in what is the ninth edition of the global showpiece.

South Africa will play the host nation in a final warm-up game next week before their much-anticipated opening clash with the All Blacks on 21 September.

Kolisi thanked fans for their continued support.

“It means a lot to us, even though we can’t say much back, but we do feel it. So, we are saying thank you for supporting us. We do appreciate it.”

The World Cup starts on 20 September with Japan playing Russia in the first match of the tournament.

WATCH: Uplifting send-off for Springboks ahead of Rugby World Cup

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA