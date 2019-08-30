Boks captain Kolisi thanks fans for wishes ahead of World Cup
Kolisi is set to make history next month as the first black captain to lead the team at a world cup.
KEMPTON PARK - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has thanked South Africans for their support after hundreds gathered at OR Tambo International Airport to bid the team farewell as they departed for the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
The Springboks were given a rousing send-off on Friday as they prepared to take on the world in what is the ninth edition of the global showpiece.
South Africa will play the host nation in a final warm-up game next week before their much-anticipated opening clash with the All Blacks on 21 September.
Kolisi thanked fans for their continued support.
“It means a lot to us, even though we can’t say much back, but we do feel it. So, we are saying thank you for supporting us. We do appreciate it.”
The World Cup starts on 20 September with Japan playing Russia in the first match of the tournament.
WATCH: Uplifting send-off for Springboks ahead of Rugby World Cup
