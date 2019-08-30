Bok winger Dyantyi charged with doping

SAIDS informed Aphiwe Dyantyi that an adverse analytical finding had been detected in a sample collected from him in a doping test on 2 July 2019 after a test was conducted by the National Anti-Doping Regulations.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) has confirmed it has charged Springbok and Lions rugby winger Aphiwe Dyantyi after he tested positive for multiple anabolic steroids and metabolites.

SAIDS informed Dyantyi that an adverse analytical finding had been detected in a sample collected from him in a doping test on 2 July 2019 after a test was conducted by the National Anti-Doping Regulations.

Dyantyi was provisionally suspended in light of the finding and exercised his right to have his B-sample analysed.

The B-sample was tested at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory at the University of the Free State which confirmed the A-sample results of the presence of the banned substances: metandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033.

On Friday, SAIDS statement stated that these performance-enhancing substances are on the 2019 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods in Sport, and are banned in- and out-of-competition.

The charge has been communicated to SA Rugby, World Rugby and WADA.

Dyantyi has the option of admitting to the charge and accepting an appropriate sanction based on the World Doping Code’s framework.

He may also submit a plea for consideration of a reduced sanction by providing mitigating circumstances.

SAIDS says Dyantyi has the right to contest the charge before an independent tribunal panel. If he disputes the charge and pleads not guilty, a hearing will be set down within the next four weeks, and he will be required to provide evidence that can prove his innocence.

The independent tribunal panel will then adjudicate over the proceeding and hand down a decision.

Dyantyi made his Springbok debut in June last year against England at Ellis Park and played his last Test against Wales in Cardiff on the end of year tour.