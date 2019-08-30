Proteas' Khaka happy to return to action

Ayabonga Khaka has been easing her way back into action over the past few months - first by playing in the Cricket South Africa Women’s Week in May.

CAPE TOWN - Protea women’s bowler Ayabonga Khaka admitted that she had fears of never playing the game again following a year out due to shoulder surgery.

The 27-year-old has been easing her way back into action over the past few months - first by playing in the Cricket South Africa Women’s Week in May, followed by an appearance for the national emerging team against their Bangladesh counterparts before participating in a week-long national training camp in Pietermaritzburg.

Hilton Moreeng and his charges had based themselves in the KwaZulu-Natal capital winding down preparations for their upcoming tour to India where they are scheduled to play five T20 internationals and three One-Day Internationals against the hosts.

“It was really special for me to be honest. I haven’t played many games for a long time now, so to be out in the middle is a good feeling. The road back has been tough, but I’m getting there with every session and every day that passes by," said Khaka.

“It’s great to be back working on my skills again. I’ve missed that, so, for now, I’m enjoying the moment, not rushing or anything like that, just easing my way back into the routine. It’s been tough, it’s been frustrating. Sometimes it’s even gone to the extent of asking myself whether I’m ever going to bowl again. But at the end of the day, I’ve had faith in myself and faith that I will bowl again. The support that I’ve had from those around me has helped with everything I have been through."

Khaka, who has played over 50 international matches for South Africa, last played for the national team during their tour to England last year.

She has taken 62 wickets for South Africa in ODIs and has a further 17 in T20s.