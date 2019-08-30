Activists fear consequences of Langebaan lagoon fishing venture
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry was considering two applications from fishing consortiums for aquaculture operations at the lagoon.
CAPE TOWN - Activists were preparing for what they said was a "David vs Goliath" battle to save the Langebaan lagoon.
The community wanted to go to court to challenge a looming commercial fishing venture.
They feared this would destroy the local marine environment.
But activist Jennifer Kamerman said that government and fishing companies have not considered the consequences such as job losses in the tourism sector.
She said farm-fishing at the protected marine ecosystem could wipe out tourism.
The group has made a call for donations from the public to fund its legal battle.
