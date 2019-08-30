Activists fear consequences of Langebaan lagoon fishing venture

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
Go

Activists fear consequences of Langebaan lagoon fishing venture

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry was considering two applications from fishing consortiums for aquaculture operations at the lagoon.

A view of the Langebaan lagoon from Kraalbaai in the West Coast National Park. Picture: Zunaid Ismael/EWN
A view of the Langebaan lagoon from Kraalbaai in the West Coast National Park. Picture: Zunaid Ismael/EWN
13 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Activists were preparing for what they said was a "David vs Goliath" battle to save the Langebaan lagoon.

The community wanted to go to court to challenge a looming commercial fishing venture.

They feared this would destroy the local marine environment.

The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry was considering two applications from fishing consortiums for aquaculture operations.

But activist Jennifer Kamerman said that government and fishing companies have not considered the consequences such as job losses in the tourism sector.

She said farm-fishing at the protected marine ecosystem could wipe out tourism.

The group has made a call for donations from the public to fund its legal battle.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA