2 Uzi firearms seized in Delft, 3 arrested

CAPE TOWN - Neighbourhood safety team officers have recovered six firearms while patrolling Delft on Thursday night.

Three suspects were taken into custody.

Two Uzi firearms were among the confiscated guns.

Delft had seen scores of deadly shootings in recent weeks.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith: "At around 21.15pm they were patrolling in Leiden and they saw two male suspects and a female suspect. When they approached them, they started to run. One of our female officers chased the female suspect and when they searched her, they found a firearm in her panty. She then admitted there were more firearms at the house."

Meanwhile, police are trying to link several shootings in Delft.

A teenager was arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding three men on Wednesday.

Two men were killed in separate attacks on the same day.

The police's Frederick van Wyk: "A 17-year-old suspect was arrested and will appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court soon. We've arrested a 28-year-old suspect for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The serial number of the firearm was filed off."