2 Uzi firearms seized in Delft, 3 arrested
Neighbourhood safety team officers have recovered six firearms while patrolling Delft on Thursday night.
CAPE TOWN - Neighbourhood safety team officers have recovered six firearms while patrolling Delft on Thursday night.
Three suspects were taken into custody.
Two Uzi firearms were among the confiscated guns.
Delft had seen scores of deadly shootings in recent weeks.
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith: "At around 21.15pm they were patrolling in Leiden and they saw two male suspects and a female suspect. When they approached them, they started to run. One of our female officers chased the female suspect and when they searched her, they found a firearm in her panty. She then admitted there were more firearms at the house."
Meanwhile, police are trying to link several shootings in Delft.
A teenager was arrested for allegedly shooting and wounding three men on Wednesday.
Two men were killed in separate attacks on the same day.
The police's Frederick van Wyk: "A 17-year-old suspect was arrested and will appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court soon. We've arrested a 28-year-old suspect for the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The serial number of the firearm was filed off."
Popular in Local
-
Out with a bang: CT's noon gunner to fire final round
-
Court orders Brian Shivambu to pay R1.8m to VBS liquidators
-
INTERACTIVE: Government or God: South Africa's Water Crisis
-
Bok winger Dyantyi charged with doping
-
Relatives disappointed with sentence handed to Hilary van Rooyen's killer
-
Mkhwebane has ‘broader strategy’ in Gordhan interdict matter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.