12 of 33 guns stolen from two CT police stations in 2017 recovered so far
These weapons went missing from the Bellville South and Mitchells Plain police stations in August 2017.
CAPE TOWN - Of the 33 firearms that were been stolen from two Cape Town police stations, just 12 have been recovered.
These weapons went missing from the Bellville South and Mitchells Plain police stations in August 2017.
The Hawks confirmed that 15 weapons went missing from the Mitchells Plain Police Station two years ago.
One of these was confiscated from 30-year-old Leroy Carelse who is currently before the courts for the crime.
Detectives also confiscated another firearm from a suspect who has since been sentenced to 10 years in jail.
Another weapon was found abandoned.
Eighteen firearms were reported stolen from the Bellville South Police Station.
Nine of these were recovered.
Popular in Local
-
[INTERACTIVE] Land of thirst
-
Court orders Brian Shivambu to pay R1.8m to VBS liquidators
-
Crackdown on rogue SSA networks nets 30 officials so far
-
Mkhwebane has ‘broader strategy’ in Gordhan interdict matter
-
Mkhize: NHI is not the nationalisation of healthcare
-
Gavin Watson's memorial service to be held in Roodepoort
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.