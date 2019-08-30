12 of 33 guns stolen from two CT police stations in 2017 recovered so far

These weapons went missing from the Bellville South and Mitchells Plain police stations in August 2017.

CAPE TOWN - Of the 33 firearms that were been stolen from two Cape Town police stations, just 12 have been recovered.

The Hawks confirmed that 15 weapons went missing from the Mitchells Plain Police Station two years ago.

One of these was confiscated from 30-year-old Leroy Carelse who is currently before the courts for the crime.

Detectives also confiscated another firearm from a suspect who has since been sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Another weapon was found abandoned.

Eighteen firearms were reported stolen from the Bellville South Police Station.

Nine of these were recovered.