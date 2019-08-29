Zandile Gumede unlikely to be reinstated as eThekwini mayor - analyst

Political analyst Bheki Mngomezulu said Zandile Gumede may have a fighting chance legally but she was unlikely to win politically given that the ANC was not prepared to reverse its decision.

DURBAN - The fightback by sacked eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede is threatening to create further tensions in the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal.

That’s according to political analyst Bheki Mngomezulu who said despite this, Gumede may have a fighting chance legally. She stepped down on Monday following instructions from the ANC while she deals with her corruption case.

However, on Wednesday, Gumede rescinded her decision and reported her displeasure with the provincial leadership to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Mngomezulu said Gumede may have a fighting chance legally but she was unlikely to win politically given that the ANC was not prepared to reverse its decision.

“I think the problem started when the provincial leadership suspended her on the grounds that she was implicated in the corruption case. But when she was asked to leave office, the reasons were different. The provincial leadership cited service delivery and couple of other issues which had nothing to do with the corruption case,” Mngomezulu said. “I think that is where the problem is and what Zandile Gumede is counting on.”

The ANC in KZN had since confirmed her withdrawal of resignation and said it would engage with her on her decision but it would not back down on her axing.

The ANC in the province maintained that Gumede would officially be replaced next week when Mxolisi Kaunda was inaugurated as eThekwini mayor.