Zandile Gumede unlikely to be reinstated as eThekwini mayor - analyst
Political analyst Bheki Mngomezulu said Zandile Gumede may have a fighting chance legally but she was unlikely to win politically given that the ANC was not prepared to reverse its decision.
DURBAN - The fightback by sacked eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede is threatening to create further tensions in the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal.
That’s according to political analyst Bheki Mngomezulu who said despite this, Gumede may have a fighting chance legally. She stepped down on Monday following instructions from the ANC while she deals with her corruption case.
However, on Wednesday, Gumede rescinded her decision and reported her displeasure with the provincial leadership to ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Mngomezulu said Gumede may have a fighting chance legally but she was unlikely to win politically given that the ANC was not prepared to reverse its decision.
“I think the problem started when the provincial leadership suspended her on the grounds that she was implicated in the corruption case. But when she was asked to leave office, the reasons were different. The provincial leadership cited service delivery and couple of other issues which had nothing to do with the corruption case,” Mngomezulu said. “I think that is where the problem is and what Zandile Gumede is counting on.”
The ANC in KZN had since confirmed her withdrawal of resignation and said it would engage with her on her decision but it would not back down on her axing.
The ANC in the province maintained that Gumede would officially be replaced next week when Mxolisi Kaunda was inaugurated as eThekwini mayor.
More in Politics
-
State capture witness fled SA fearing for her life, Zondo Inquiry told
-
Saftu: Treasury's economic plan no different from apartheid economy
-
Zandile Gumede to appeal KZN ANC decision to remove her as eThekwini mayor
-
Suppliers paid R600m for no work in scheme to dupe Treasury, Zondo Inquiry told
-
KZN ANC: No official communication from Gumede over resignation U-turn
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: Why party electoral funding needs to be made public
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.