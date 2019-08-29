Zandile Gumede to appeal KZN ANC decision to remove her as eThekwini mayor
Despite the party earlier saying it had had no communication from Zandile Gumede regarding the withdrawal of her resignation as eThekwini mayor, the party now says this is indeed the case.
DURBAN - Zandile Gumede is not taking her sacking lying down and will be appealing the decision with the African National Congress (ANC) in the coming days.
Gumede has withdrawal her resignation as eThekwini mayor after the party demoted her.
Before she was fired, she was placed on special leave for three months while the ANC decided her fate.
She's facing corruption and racketeering charges relating to a multi-million rand waste collection tender.
KZN ANC spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu said that they're not fazed by this about-turn.
Mthembu said the ANC's plan to install KZN MEC for Transport Mxolisi Kaunda as mayor still stood.
"We can assure the people of KwaZulu that indeed, next week, the new members will be sworn in."
JUST IN: The ANC in KZN has confirmed receipt of #ZandileGumede’s letter which states she has rescinded her resignation as eThekwini Mayor. @NkoRaphael— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2019
#ANCKZN spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu says the party will change its decision on the ‘redeployment’ of #ZandileGumede despite her withdrawal of her resignation - but emphasizes that the party will speak to her to find out her reasons. @NkoRaphael— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2019
Mthembu said it was the ANC that deployed its members to council and had the prerogative to remove them.
He added that the party would speak to Gumede about her sudden change of heart.
The ANC had two vacant positions at the eThekwini Municipality but it needed three to install Kaunda, Belinda Scott and Weziwe Thusi who were the preferred candidates for the positions of mayor, deputy mayor and Speaker respectively.
Mthembu admitted that the ANC was struggling to create a third position and had so far failed to convince one of its councillors to resign.
