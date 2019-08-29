Zambian opposition leader arrested, accused of defaming president - lawyer
Chishimba Kambwili, leader of the National Democratic Congress, defended his comments as he was led by officers, telling journalists that his statement in an online video had been misunderstood.
LUSAKA - Police arrested the leader of a small Zambian opposition party on Wednesday on charges of defaming President Edgar Lungu by describing the head of state as a dog, his lawyer said.
Chishimba Kambwili, leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), defended his comments as he was led by officers, telling journalists that his statement in an online video had been misunderstood.
Kambwili and other opposition politicians have accused Lungu of cracking down on dissent - a charge regularly dismissed by the government which says it protects free speech.
The arrest came two days after the state Registrar of Societies cancelled the registration of the NDC - saying its constitution was flawed and effectively shutting it down. Kambwili has said he will challenge the decision in court.
“The arrest is a clear sign of intimidation, coming shortly after the de-registration of Kambwili’s party. The ruling party seems to be very uncomfortable with Kambwili,” Lee Habasonda, a political analyst at the University of Zambia told Reuters.
Kambwili’s party broke away from the Lungu’s Patriotic Front (PF) in 2016 and took its first seat in parliamentary elections in April in the government’s copper-producing heartland.
“The allegation is that he made references to dogs from Chawama” in the video, his lawyer Christopher Mundia told Reuters, referring to a township where Lungu previously lived and served as member of parliament.
“The police have drawn inference that he was referring to the head of state as a dog from Chawama and that is why they have decided to charge him with defamation of the president,” Mundia said.
Kambwili told journalists his statement in the local Bemba language has been misunderstood, but did not explain what he meant.
Police released a statement saying Kambwili had been detained, but did not go into further details. There was no immediate comment from the government.
Popular in Africa
-
Eni reports huge oil, gas find in Nigeria
-
Morocco flood kills 7 at football match - officials
-
Wildlife protections tightened as southern Africa protests
-
US increasingly disappointed with Zimbabwe government - US official
-
Convicts appeal in Morocco case of slain Scandinavian hikers
-
Congo intelligence service orders audit of interim government spending
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.